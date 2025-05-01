Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if a = 165 m, A = 100.2°, B = 25.0°
Find the area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that the formula 𝓐 = ½ ab sin C gives the same result.
<IMAGE>
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 42.5°, b = 13.6 m, c = 10.1 m
B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A = 59.80°, b = 15.00 cm, C = 53.10°
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?
a = 31, b = 26, B = 48°
c = 50, b = 61, C = 58°