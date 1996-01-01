Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 44
In Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300
