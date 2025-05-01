Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.v = 2 cos 4𝜋 i + 2 sin 4𝜋 j, w = 3 cos 3𝜋 i + 3 sin 3𝜋 j 3 3 2 2
