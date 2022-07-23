Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product The dot product of two vectors is a scalar value obtained by multiplying their corresponding components and summing the results. It is calculated as A·B = A1*B1 + A2*B2 for vectors A = 〈A1, A2〉 and B = 〈B1, B2〉. The dot product is crucial for finding the angle between vectors, as it relates to the cosine of the angle through the formula A·B = |A| |B| cos(θ). Recommended video: 05:40 05:40 Introduction to Dot Product

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is its length, calculated using the formula |A| = √(A1² + A2²) for a vector A = 〈A1, A2〉. This value is essential for determining the angle between vectors, as it is used in the dot product formula. Understanding how to compute the magnitude allows for accurate calculations of angles and comparisons between vector lengths. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector