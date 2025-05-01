Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉
CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
-b
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈5, 7〉
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
<IMAGE>
A crate is supported by two ropes. One rope makes an angle of 46° 20′ with the horizontal and has a tension of 89.6 lb on it. The other rope is horizontal. Find the weight of the crate and the tension in the horizontal rope.
A ship leaves port on a bearing of 34.0° and travels 10.4 mi. The ship then turns due east and travels 4.6 mi. How far is the ship from port, and what is its bearing from port?
A luxury liner leaves port on a bearing of 110.0° and travels 8.8 mi. It then turns due west and travels 2.4 mi. How far is the liner from port, and what is its bearing from port?
Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.