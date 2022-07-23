Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vectors A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction, often represented in the form 〈a, b〉, where 'a' is the horizontal component and 'b' is the vertical component. Vectors can be added, subtracted, and multiplied by scalars, making them essential in physics and engineering for representing quantities like force and velocity. Recommended video: 03:48 03:48 Introduction to Vectors

Coordinate System A coordinate system provides a framework for defining the position of points in space. In a two-dimensional Cartesian coordinate system, points are represented by ordered pairs (x, y), which correspond to horizontal and vertical distances from a reference point, typically the origin (0, 0). Understanding this system is crucial for accurately expressing vectors. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates