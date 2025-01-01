Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
1:42 minutes
Problem 52
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rectangular Coordinates
Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, represent points in a two-dimensional space using an (x, y) format. In this system, 'x' denotes the horizontal position, while 'y' indicates the vertical position. Understanding how to manipulate these coordinates is essential for converting equations into different forms, such as polar coordinates.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates describe a point in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The coordinates are expressed as (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle. Converting from rectangular to polar coordinates involves using the relationships r = √(x² + y²) and θ = arctan(y/x).
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Conversion Formulas
To convert rectangular equations to polar form, specific formulas are applied. For instance, the equation y = 3 can be transformed by substituting y with r sin(θ), leading to r sin(θ) = 3. This process is crucial for expressing the relationship between r and θ, allowing for a clear understanding of the geometric representation of the equation in polar coordinates.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Watch next
Master Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice