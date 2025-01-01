Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular to Polar Coordinates In polar coordinates, points are represented by a radius (r) and an angle (θ) rather than x and y coordinates. The conversion from rectangular to polar coordinates involves using the relationships x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). Understanding these relationships is essential for transforming equations from one coordinate system to another. Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Equation of a Circle The given equation x² + (y + 3)² = 9 represents a circle in rectangular coordinates, centered at (0, -3) with a radius of 3. Recognizing the standard form of a circle's equation helps in identifying its geometric properties, which can be useful when converting to polar form. Recommended video: 06:03 06:03 Equations of Circles & Ellipses