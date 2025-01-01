Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
Problem 56
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + (y + 3)² = 9
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rectangular to Polar Coordinates
In polar coordinates, points are represented by a radius (r) and an angle (θ) rather than x and y coordinates. The conversion from rectangular to polar coordinates involves using the relationships x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). Understanding these relationships is essential for transforming equations from one coordinate system to another.
Equation of a Circle
The given equation x² + (y + 3)² = 9 represents a circle in rectangular coordinates, centered at (0, -3) with a radius of 3. Recognizing the standard form of a circle's equation helps in identifying its geometric properties, which can be useful when converting to polar form.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities, such as sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, are crucial when manipulating equations in polar coordinates. These identities allow for the simplification and transformation of expressions involving r, θ, and their relationships, facilitating the conversion of the original rectangular equation into a polar form.
