Rectangular to Polar Coordinates In trigonometry, rectangular coordinates (x, y) can be converted to polar coordinates (r, θ) using the relationships x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). This conversion is essential for expressing equations in a different coordinate system, allowing for easier analysis of certain geometric properties. Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Polar Equation Format A polar equation typically expresses the radius r as a function of the angle θ. This format is crucial for understanding the behavior of curves in polar coordinates, as it allows for the visualization of how the distance from the origin changes with the angle, which is often more intuitive for circular or spiral shapes. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Introduction to Common Polar Equations