Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular Coordinates Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, represent points in a two-dimensional space using pairs of values (x, y). In this system, 'x' denotes the horizontal position, while 'y' indicates the vertical position. Understanding how to manipulate these coordinates is essential for converting equations from rectangular to polar form. Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates describe points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The coordinates are expressed as (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle. Converting rectangular equations to polar form involves expressing 'x' and 'y' in terms of 'r' and 'θ' using the relationships x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates