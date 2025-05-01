0. Review
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
0. Review
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Guided videos.
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- Multiple Choice
Classify the triangle below according to its sides and angles.
I. Equilateral
II. Isosceles
III. Scalene
IV. Acute
V. Obtuse
VI. Right5views
- Multiple Choice
Find the missing angle for this right triangle3views
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.6views
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.5views