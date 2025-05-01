13. Combinatorics and Probability
Combinatorics
13. Combinatorics and Probability
Combinatorics
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- Multiple Choice
How many possible outcomes are there if you roll 5 dice?5views
- Multiple Choice
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?5views
- Multiple Choice
Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?5views
- Multiple Choice
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?5views