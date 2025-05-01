3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Quadratic Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Quadratic Functions
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- Multiple Choice
Identify the ordered pair of the vertex of the parabola. State whether it is a minimum or maximum.4views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Where is the axis of symmetry located on the given parabola?3views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the given quadratic function. Identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, intercepts, domain, range, and intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing.5views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the given quadratic function. Identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, intercepts, domain, range, and intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing.4views