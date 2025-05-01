Graphing Polynomial Functions

Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into in order to determine unknown behavior.

Plotted points are: ( − 3 , 0 ) , \(\left\)(-3,0\(\right\)), ( 0 , 1 ) , ( 2 , 0 ) , \(\left\)(0,1\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,0\(\right\)), & ( 5 , 0 ) \(\left\)(5,0\(\right\))