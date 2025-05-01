Graphing Polynomial Functions

Algebra and Trigonometry
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Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into in order to determine unknown behavior.
Plotted points are: (−3,0),\(\left\)(-3,0\(\right\)), (0,1),(2,0),\(\left\)(0,1\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,0\(\right\)), & (5,0)\(\left\)(5,0\(\right\))
Graph the polynomial function. Determine the domain and range.
f(x)=(3x+2)(x−1)2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\left\)(3x+2\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))^2