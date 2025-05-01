Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}\(\left\[\lbrace\]\sqrt\)3,2\(\sqrt\)3,3\(\sqrt\)3,4\(\sqrt\)3,\(\ldots\[\right\]\rbrace\). Continuing this pattern, find the 7th7^{\(\th\)}7th term.
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=1n!+1a_{n}=\(\frac{1}{n!+1}\)
Write the first 6 terms of the sequence given by the recursive formula
an=an−2+an−1a_{n}=a_{n-2}+a_{n-1}; a1=1a_1=1a1=1;a2=1a_2=1a2=1.