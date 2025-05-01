Function Operations

Given the functions h ( x ) = 2 x 3 − 4 h\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=2x^3-4 and k ( x ) = x 2 + 2 k\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2+2 k(x)=x2+2, find and fully simplify h ⋅ k ( x ) h\(\cdot\) k\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) h⋅k(x).