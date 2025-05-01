11. Analytic Geometry
Parabolas
11. Analytic Geometry
Parabolas
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- Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.5views
- Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.5views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.5views
- Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.6views