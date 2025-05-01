1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
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- Multiple Choice
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{ | 14 ≤ < 26}4views
- Multiple Choice
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.4views
- Multiple Choice
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{ | }4views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.8views