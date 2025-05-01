Cross Product

If vectors a ⃗ = 5 ı ^ a⃗=5î , b ⃗ = 12 k ^ b⃗=12k̂ b⃗=12k^ and c ⃗ = a ⃗ × b ⃗ c⃗=a⃗\(\times\) b⃗ c⃗=a⃗×b⃗, find c ⃗ c⃗ c⃗.