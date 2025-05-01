Table of contents
- 0. Review
- 1. Equations & Inequalities
- 2. Graphs & Functions
- 3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
- 4. Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
- 5. Trigonometric Functions
- Angles in Standard Position
- Coterminal Angles
- Complementary & Supplementary Angles
- Converting between Degrees & Radians
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
- Special Right Triangles
- Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
- Solving Right Triangles
- Defining the Unit Circle
- Trig Functions on the Unit Circle
- Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
- Reference Angles
- Reciprocal Trig Functions on the Unit Circle
- Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
- Phase Shifts
- Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
- Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
- 6. Analytic Trigonometry
- 7. Applications of Trigonometry
- 8. Polar Coordinates and Complex Numbers
- Polar Coordinate System
- Convert Points Between Polar & Rectangular Coordinates
- Convert Equations Between Polar & Rectangular Forms
- Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
- Graphing Parametric Equations
- Eliminate the Parameter
- Writing Parametric Equations
- Graphing Complex Numbers
- Polar Form of Complex Numbers
- Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
- Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
- 9. Vectors
- 10. Systems of Equations & Matrices
- 11. Analytic Geometry
- 12. Sequences, Series, and Induction
- 13. Combinatorics and Probability
11. Analytic Geometry
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin