Solving Trig Equations Using Identities

Find all solutions to the equation where 0 ≤ θ \(\theta\) ≤ 2 π 2\(\pi\) 2π.

sin θ cos ( 2 θ ) − sin ( 2 θ ) cos θ = 2 2 \(\sin\]\theta\[\cos\]\left\)(2\(\theta\[\right\))-\(\sin\]\left\)(2\(\theta\[\right\))\(\cos\]\theta\)=\(\frac{\sqrt2}{2}\) sinθcos(2θ)−sin(2θ)cosθ=22