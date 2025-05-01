13. Combinatorics and Probability
Probability
13. Combinatorics and Probability
Probability
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- Multiple Choice
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.4views
- Multiple Choice
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?5views
- Multiple Choice
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?4views
- Multiple Choice
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?4views