Unit Vectors and i & j Notation

Algebra and Trigonometry
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If vector v⃗=12ı^−2ȷ^v⃗=12î-2ĵ and vector u⃗=5ı^+20ȷ^u⃗=5î+20ĵu⃗=5ı^+20ȷ^ calculate 2v⃗−2u⃗2v ⃗-2u ⃗2v⃗−2u⃗ using ı^îı^ and ȷ^ĵȷ^ notation.
If vector v⃗=v ⃗=11ȷ^11ĵ11ȷ^ and vector 10ı^−25ȷ^10î-25ĵ10ı^−25ȷ^ calculate v⃗+15u⃗v⃗+\(\frac\)15u⃗v⃗+51u⃗ using ı^îı^ & ȷ^ĵȷ^ notation.
If vector a⃗=20ı^a⃗=20î and vector b⃗=50ȷ^b⃗=50ĵb⃗=50ȷ^ calculate a⃗−b⃗a ⃗-b ⃗a⃗−b⃗ using ı^îı^ and ȷ^ĵȷ^ notation.
Find the unit vector in the direction of a⃗=6ı^+3ȷ^a⃗=6î+3ĵ.