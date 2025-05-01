Dot Product

If vectors ∣ a ⃗ ∣ = 3 |a⃗|=3 and ∣ b ⃗ ∣ = 7 |b⃗|=7 , and a ⃗ ⋅ b ⃗ = 14.85 a⃗\(\cdot\) b⃗=14.85 , determine the angle between vectors a ⃗ a ⃗ and b ⃗ b ⃗ .