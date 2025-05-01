Vectors in Component Form

True or false: If a ⃗ = ⟨ 3 , 2 ⟩ a ⃗=⟨3,2⟩ and b ⃗ b ⃗ b⃗ has initial point ( 3 , − 1 ) (3,-1) (3,−1) & terminal point ( 6 , 1 ) (6,1) (6,1), then a ⃗ = b ⃗ a ⃗=b ⃗ a⃗=b⃗.