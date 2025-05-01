9. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
9. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
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- Multiple Choice
True or false: If and has initial point & terminal point , then .5views
- Multiple Choice
True or false: If and has initial point & terminal point , then .4views
- Multiple Choice
If vector , calculate the magnitude .5views
- Multiple Choice
If vector has initial point and terminal point , calculate the magnitude .6views