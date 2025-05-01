9. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
9. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
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- Multiple Choice
Find the direction of the following vector: .4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the direction of the following vector: .5views
- Multiple Choice
If a vector has magnitude and direction , find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.5views
- Multiple Choice
If a vector has magnitude and direction , find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.4views