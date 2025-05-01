2. Graphs & Functions
Intro To Functions And Graphs
2. Graphs & Functions
Intro To Functions And Graphs
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- Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{}5views
- Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{}4views
- Open Question
Introduction To Relations And Functions Practice 35views
- Multiple Choice
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .6views
- Multiple Choice
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .6views