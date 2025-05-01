7. Applications of Trigonometry
The Law of Sines
7. Applications of Trigonometry
The Law of Sines
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- Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side to two decimal places.5views
- Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.4views
- Multiple Choice
Classify the triangle, then solve: .3views
- Multiple Choice
An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If , , find the shortest distance (in ) you’d have to travel to cross the river.5views