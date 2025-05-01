7. Applications of Trigonometry
The Law of Cosines
7. Applications of Trigonometry
The Law of Cosines
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- Multiple Choice
A surveyor wishes to find the distance across a river while standing on a small island. If she measures distances of to one shore, to the opposite shore, and an angle of between the two shores, find the distance between the two shores.4views
- Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Cosines to find the angle , rounded to the nearest tenth.5views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the triangle: .4views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the triangle: , , .5views