Problem 1
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____
Problem 2
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
____ Cytology
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 3
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
____Physiology
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 4
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
____Histology
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 5
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____ Anatomy
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 6
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
___ Homeostasis
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 7
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
____Muscle
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 8
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
___Heart
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 9
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Endocrine
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 10
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Temperature regulation
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 11
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Labor and delivery
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 12
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Supine
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 13
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
____Prone
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 14
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Divides thoracic and abdominopelvic body cavities
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 15
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
_____Abdominopelvic cavity
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 16
Match each numbered item with the most closely related lettered item. Use letters for answers in the spaces provided.
______Pericardium
a. Study of tissues
b. Constant internal environment
c. Face-up position
d. Study of functions
e. Positive feedback
f. Organ system
g. Study of cells
h. Negative feedback
i. Serous membrane
j. Study of internal and external body structures
k. Diaphragm
l. Tissue
m. Peritoneal cavity
n. Organ
o. Face-down position
Problem 17
The following is a list of six levels of organization that make up the human body:
(1) Tissue
(2) Cell
(3) Organ
(4) Chemical
(5) Organism
(6) Organ system
The correct order, from the simplest to the most complex level, is
(a) 2, 4, 1, 3, 6, 5
(b) 4, 2, 1, 3, 6, 5
(c) 4, 2, 1, 6, 3, 5
(d) 4, 2, 3, 1, 6, 5
(e) 2, 1, 4, 3, 5, 6
Problem 19
The increasingly forceful labor contractions during childbirth are an example of
(a) Receptor activation
(b) Effector shutdown
(c) Negative feedback
(d) Positive feedback
Problem 20
Failure of homeostatic regulation in the body results in:
(a) Autoregulation
(b) Extrinsic regulation
(c) Disease
(d) Positive feedback.
Problem 21
A plane through the body that passes perpendicular to the long axis of the body and divides the body into a superior and an inferior section is a
(a) Sagittal section,
(b) Transverse section,
(c) Coronal section,
(d) Frontal section.
Problem 22
Which body cavity would enclose each of the following organs?
(a) Heart
(b) Small intestine, large intestine
(c) Lung
(d) Kidneys
Problem 23
The mediastinum is the region between the
(a) Lungs and heart
(b) Two pleural cavities
(c) Chest and abdomen
(d) Heart and pericardium
Problem 24
A learning outcome is best described as
(a) A goal of learning after reading a section based on a learning classification scheme
(b) An abstract concept linking anatomy to physiology
(c) A type of homeostatic mechanism
(d) The same thing as text–art integration
Problem 25a
(a) Define anatomy.
Problem 25b
(b) Define physiology.
Problem 26
The two major body cavities of the trunk are the
(a) Pleural cavity and pericardial cavity
(b) Pericardial cavity and peritoneal cavity
(c) Pleural cavity and peritoneal cavity
(d) Thoracic cavity and abdominopelvic cavity
Problem 27
What distinguishes autoregulation from extrinsic regulation?
Problem 28
Describe the anatomical position.
Problem 29
Which sectional plane could divide the body so that the face remains intact?
(a) Sagittal plane
(b) Frontal (coronal) plane
(c) Equatorial plane
(d) Midsagittal plane
(e) Parasagittal plane
Problem 30
Which the following is not an example of negative feedback?
(a) Increased pressure in the aorta triggers mechanisms to lower blood pressure.
(b) A rise in blood calcium levels triggers the release of a hormone that lowers blood calcium levels.
(c) A rise in estrogen during the menstrual cycle increases the number of progesterone receptors in the uterus.
(d) Increased blood sugar stimulates the release of a hormone from the pancreas that stimulates the liver to store blood sugar.
Ch. 1 An Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 11th EditionCh. 1 An Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology