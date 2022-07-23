Why does damaged cartilage heal slowly?

(a) Chondrocytes cannot be replaced if killed, and other cell types must take their place.

(b) Cartilage is avascular, so nutrients and other molecules must diffuse to the site of injury.

(c) Damaged cartilage becomes calcified, thus blocking the movement of materials required for healing.

(d) Chondrocytes divide more slowly than other cell types, delaying the healing process.

(e) Damaged collagen cannot be quickly replaced, thereby slowing the healing process.