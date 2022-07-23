Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cartilage Growth Types Cartilage growth occurs primarily through two mechanisms: interstitial and appositional growth. Interstitial growth involves the expansion of cartilage from within, as chondrocytes divide and secrete new matrix. In contrast, appositional growth adds new layers of cartilage to the outer surface, increasing the thickness of the cartilage.

Appositional Growth Appositional growth is a specific type of cartilage growth where new layers of cartilage are added to the outer surface. This process involves the differentiation of chondroblasts from the perichondrium, which secrete new matrix and contribute to the overall increase in cartilage size and strength.