Skeletal Muscle Tissue Skeletal muscle tissue is characterized by its striated appearance, which results from the organized arrangement of actin and myosin filaments. It is under voluntary control and typically has multiple nuclei located at the periphery of the fibers. The presence of striations is a key distinguishing feature that helps differentiate it from other muscle types.

Smooth Muscle Tissue Smooth muscle tissue is non-striated and consists of spindle-shaped cells with a single central nucleus. It is found in the walls of hollow organs, such as the intestines and blood vessels, and is under involuntary control. The absence of striations and the presence of small nuclei are indicative of smooth muscle, which aligns with the description provided in the question.