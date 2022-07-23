Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Cartilage Cartilage is a flexible connective tissue found in various parts of the body. The three major types of cartilage are hyaline, elastic, and fibrous. Hyaline cartilage provides support and flexibility, elastic cartilage maintains shape while allowing flexibility, and fibrous cartilage is tough and provides tensile strength. Recommended video: Guided course 09:22 09:22 Review of Types of Cartilage

Hyaline Cartilage Hyaline cartilage is the most common type of cartilage, characterized by its smooth, glassy appearance. It is found in areas such as the nose, trachea, and at the ends of long bones, where it reduces friction and absorbs shock. Its structure allows for a combination of strength and flexibility. Recommended video: Guided course 05:36 05:36 Hyaline Cartilage