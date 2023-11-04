Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nervous Tissue Nervous tissue is specialized for the transmission of electrical signals throughout the body. It is primarily composed of neurons, which include axons, dendrites, and a cell body, and glial cells that support and protect neurons. This tissue is essential for communication between different parts of the body and plays a critical role in reflexes, sensory perception, and motor control. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Intro to Nervous Tissue

Neurons Neurons are the fundamental units of nervous tissue, responsible for carrying signals through electrical impulses. Each neuron consists of a cell body (soma), dendrites that receive signals, and an axon that transmits signals to other neurons or muscles. The unique structure of neurons allows for rapid communication and processing of information in the nervous system. Recommended video: Guided course 04:20 04:20 The Neuron