Nervous Tissue
Nervous tissue is specialized for the transmission of electrical signals throughout the body. It is primarily composed of neurons, which include axons, dendrites, and a cell body, and glial cells that support and protect neurons. This tissue is essential for communication between different parts of the body and plays a critical role in reflexes, sensory perception, and motor control.
Neurons
Neurons are the fundamental units of nervous tissue, responsible for carrying signals through electrical impulses. Each neuron consists of a cell body (soma), dendrites that receive signals, and an axon that transmits signals to other neurons or muscles. The unique structure of neurons allows for rapid communication and processing of information in the nervous system.
Tissue Types
Tissue types in the body are classified into four main categories: nervous, muscle, connective, and epithelial tissues. Each type has distinct structures and functions; for example, muscle tissue is involved in movement, connective tissue provides support and structure, and epithelial tissue covers surfaces. Understanding these categories helps in identifying the specific roles and characteristics of different cells and tissues.
