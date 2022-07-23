Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protection Epithelial tissue serves as a protective barrier for underlying structures, shielding them from mechanical injury, pathogens, and chemical exposure. This function is crucial in areas such as the skin, where the outer layer of epithelial cells prevents damage and infection.

Secretion Epithelial tissue is involved in the secretion of various substances, including enzymes, hormones, and mucus. Glandular epithelium, for instance, forms the functional units of glands, playing a vital role in processes such as digestion and lubrication.