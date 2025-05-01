Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epithelial Tissue Types Epithelial tissues are classified based on the number of cell layers and the shape of the cells. The main types include simple (single layer) and stratified (multiple layers) epithelia, as well as variations like squamous (flat), cuboidal (cube-shaped), and columnar (tall and column-like). Understanding these classifications is essential for determining their functions, including diffusion.

Diffusion Diffusion is the process by which molecules move from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration. In biological systems, diffusion is crucial for the exchange of gases, nutrients, and waste products. The efficiency of diffusion is influenced by the thickness and surface area of the epithelial layer, making certain types of epithelium more suited for this function.