Tissues Tissues are groups of specialized cells that work together to perform specific functions within an organism. They are classified into four main types: epithelial, connective, muscle, and nervous tissue. Each type has distinct roles, such as providing structure, facilitating movement, or transmitting signals, and they collectively contribute to the overall functioning of organs.

Cellular Aggregates Cellular aggregates refer to collections of cells that may not be organized into distinct layers or structures, unlike tissues. While they can perform certain functions, they lack the specialized organization and functionality that characterize true tissues. Understanding the distinction between cellular aggregates and tissues is crucial for identifying the correct answer to the question.