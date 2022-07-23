Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gap Junctions Gap junctions are specialized intercellular connections that allow direct communication between adjacent cells. They consist of connexons, which are formed by the alignment of two hemichannels from neighboring cells. These junctions enable the transfer of ions and small molecules, facilitating coordinated cellular responses, particularly in tissues like the skin where rapid communication is essential. Recommended video: 05:33 05:33 Cell Junctions

Desmosomes Desmosomes are adhesive junctions that provide mechanical strength to tissues by anchoring adjacent cells together. They are composed of protein complexes that link the cytoskeletons of neighboring cells, helping to resist shear forces. In the skin, desmosomes are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the epidermis, especially in areas subjected to stretching and abrasion. Recommended video: 03:17 03:17 The Epidermis: Cells Example 1