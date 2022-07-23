Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Muscle Tissue There are three main types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth. Skeletal muscle is voluntary and striated, allowing for movement of bones. Cardiac muscle is involuntary and striated, found only in the heart, and responsible for pumping blood. Smooth muscle is also involuntary but non-striated, found in walls of hollow organs, aiding in processes like digestion. Recommended video: Guided course 00:36 00:36 3 Types of Muscle Tissue

Similarities Among Muscle Tissues Despite their differences, all muscle tissues share the fundamental ability to contract, which is essential for movement and various bodily functions. They are composed of muscle fibers that can shorten and generate force. Additionally, all muscle types are influenced by the nervous system, which regulates their contraction and relaxation in response to physiological needs. Recommended video: Guided course 6:31 6:31 Types of Muscle Tissue