Basement Membrane The basement membrane is a thin, fibrous layer of extracellular matrix that separates epithelial cells from underlying connective tissue. It provides structural support and acts as a selective barrier, regulating the movement of molecules between the epithelium and connective tissue. Composed of glycoproteins and collagen, it plays a crucial role in tissue organization and cell signaling.

Glycoproteins Glycoproteins are proteins that have carbohydrate chains attached to them, which can influence their function and stability. In the context of the basement membrane, glycoproteins contribute to its structural integrity and help in cell adhesion, signaling, and the regulation of cellular activities. They are essential for maintaining the proper architecture of tissues.