Neurons Neurons are the primary functional units of nervous tissue responsible for transmitting electrical signals throughout the body. They consist of a cell body, dendrites, and an axon, allowing them to receive stimuli and communicate with other neurons, muscles, or glands. Neurons play a crucial role in processing and relaying information, enabling responses to environmental changes. Recommended video: Guided course 04:20 04:20 The Neuron

Glial Cells Glial cells, or neuroglia, are the supporting cells in nervous tissue that provide structural support, protection, and nourishment to neurons. They outnumber neurons and perform various functions, including maintaining homeostasis, forming myelin, and participating in the immune response of the nervous system. Glial cells are essential for the overall health and functionality of neural networks. Recommended video: 05:33 05:33 Cell Junctions