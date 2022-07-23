Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muscle Tissue Muscle tissue is a specialized type of tissue that has the unique ability to contract, enabling movement in the body. It is classified into three types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle. Skeletal muscle is under voluntary control, cardiac muscle is involuntary and found in the heart, while smooth muscle is also involuntary and lines hollow organs. Understanding muscle tissue is essential for recognizing how movement and various bodily functions are facilitated. Recommended video: Guided course 4:36 4:36 Properties of Muscle Tissue

Epithelial Tissue Epithelial tissue serves as a protective layer covering body surfaces and lining cavities and organs. It is involved in absorption, secretion, and sensation but does not have the ability to contract. This type of tissue is crucial for forming barriers and interfaces between different body systems, but it is not responsible for movement, distinguishing it from muscle tissue. Recommended video: Guided course 07:25 07:25 Functions of Epithelial Tissue