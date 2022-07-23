Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epithelial Tissue Epithelial tissue is one of the four primary types of tissue in the body, characterized by closely packed cells with minimal extracellular matrix. It serves various functions, including protection, absorption, secretion, and sensation. Epithelial tissues are classified based on cell shape (squamous, cuboidal, columnar) and the number of layers (simple, stratified, pseudostratified).

Types of Epithelial Tissue There are six main types of epithelial tissue: simple squamous, simple cuboidal, simple columnar, stratified squamous, stratified cuboidal, and transitional epithelium. Each type has distinct structural features and functions, such as facilitating diffusion in simple squamous or providing protection in stratified squamous. Understanding these types is essential for identifying their roles in various organs.