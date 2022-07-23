Textbook Question
Describe the general characteristics of epithelial tissue. List the most important functions of epithelial tissues, and give examples of each.
Identify the six types of epithelial tissue shown in the drawing below.

a. __
a. __
b. ___
b. ___
d. ___
d. ___
f. ___
f. ___
Which of the following epithelia most easily permits diffusion?
(a) Stratified squamous
(b) Simple squamous
(c) Transitional
(d) Simple columnar