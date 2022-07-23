Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular Matrix The extracellular matrix (ECM) is a network of proteins and carbohydrates that provides structural and biochemical support to surrounding cells. It plays a crucial role in tissue development, repair, and maintenance, influencing cell behavior and function. The ECM is composed of various components, including fibers like collagen and elastin, and ground substance, which can vary in consistency. Recommended video: Guided course 3:31 3:31 Bone Matrix

Cells Connective tissues contain a variety of specialized cells that perform specific functions. These include fibroblasts, which produce fibers and ground substance; adipocytes, which store fat; and immune cells like macrophages and mast cells. The type and arrangement of these cells contribute to the unique properties and functions of different connective tissues. Recommended video: 05:33 05:33 Cell Junctions