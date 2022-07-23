Matrix is a characteristic of which type of tissue?
(a) Epithelial
(b) Nervous
(c) Muscle
(d) Connective
Functions of connective tissue include
(a) Establishing a structural framework for the body
(b) Storing energy reserves
(c) Providing protection for delicate organs
(d) All of these
(e) a and c only.
The three major types of cartilage in the body are
(a) Collagen, reticular, and elastic
(b) Areolar, adipose, and reticular
(c) Hyaline, elastic, and fibrous
(d) Tendons, reticular, and elastic
The type of cartilage growth characterized by adding new layers of cartilage to the surface is
(a) Interstitial growth
(b) Appositional growth
(c) Intramembranous growth
(d) Longitudinal growth.
Marco and Yara are discussing connective tissue and Marco states that blood can't be a connective tissue because it's a liquid. Yara claims that blood is a specialized connective tissue with a fluid ECM. Who is right and why?
Match the following types of connective tissue with their correct location(s).
Hyaline cartilage
Elastic cartilage
Smooth muscle
Dense irregular connective tissue
Fibrocartilage
Cardiac muscle
Dense regular elastic tissue
Reticular connective tissue
a. Dermis, surrounding joints, organs
b. Most hollow organs, eye, skin
c. Large arteries, certain ligaments
d. Ear and epiglottis
e. Lymph nodes, spleen, liver
f. Freely moveable joints
g. Intervertebral discs, knee joint
h. Heart