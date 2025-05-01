Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
A
B
C
D
Start with the given equation: \(-5 - y = 3\left(y + 9\right)\).
Distribute the 3 on the right side to both terms inside the parentheses: \$3 \times y\( and \)3 \times 9\(, giving \)-5 - y = 3y + 27$.
Next, get all the terms involving \(y\) on one side and the constants on the other side. You can do this by adding \(y\) to both sides and adding 5 to both sides: \(-5 - y + y + 5 = 3y + 27 + y + 5\) which simplifies to \$0 = 4y + 32$.
Now isolate \(y\) by subtracting 32 from both sides: \$0 - 32 = 4y + 32 - 32\(, which simplifies to \)-32 = 4y$.
Finally, solve for \(y\) by dividing both sides by 4: \(\frac{-32}{4} = \frac{4y}{4}\), which simplifies to \(y = \frac{-32}{4}\).
