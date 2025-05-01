Start by writing down the given equation: \$2.5x + 3.1 = 1.2\left(x - 2\right)$.
Distribute the \$1.2\( on the right side to both terms inside the parentheses: \)1.2 \times x\( and \)1.2 \times (-2)\(, which gives \)1.2x - 2.4$.
Rewrite the equation with the distributed terms: \$2.5x + 3.1 = 1.2x - 2.4$.
Next, get all the variable terms on one side and the constants on the other side. For example, subtract \$1.2x\( from both sides and subtract \)3.1\( from both sides to isolate \)x$ terms and constants separately.
After simplifying, analyze the resulting equation: if it simplifies to a true statement for all \(x\) (like \$0=0\(), it is an Identity; if it is true for only some values of \)x\(, it is Conditional; if it results in a false statement (like \)0=5$), it is a Contradiction.
