Beginning Algebra
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−x2-x^2
−1-1
x2x^2
16x2−16\(\frac{16}{x^2-16}\)
Master Simplifying Rational Expressions Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the rational expressions below:
x2−9x2−3x\(\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3x}\)
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\(\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}\)
x2+5x+6x2+7x+10\(\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2+7x+10}\)
Simplify each expression.
x−77−x\(\frac{x-7}{7-x}\)
x2−10x+24(4−x)(6−x)\(\frac{x^2-10x+24}{(4-x)(6-x)}\)
For which of the following values of xx is the rational expression undefined?
5x\(\frac{5}{x}\)
7x−3\(\frac{7}{x-3}\)
x+1x2−9\(\frac{x+1}{x^2-9}\)