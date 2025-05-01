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Multiple Choice
Simplify the root.
A
B
C
4
D
8
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: You need to simplify the fourth root of the square root of 256, which can be written as \(\sqrt[4]{\sqrt{256}}\).
Rewrite the expression using fractional exponents: Recall that \(\sqrt{256} = 256^{\frac{1}{2}}\), so the entire expression becomes \(\left(256^{\frac{1}{2}}\right)^{\frac{1}{4}}\).
Apply the power of a power rule: When raising a power to another power, multiply the exponents. So, \(\left(256^{\frac{1}{2}}\right)^{\frac{1}{4}} = 256^{\frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{4}} = 256^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Simplify the base if possible: Since 256 is a power of 2 (because \$256 = 2^8$), rewrite the expression as \(\left(2^8\right)^{\frac{1}{8}}\).
Apply the power of a power rule again: Multiply the exponents to get \(2^{8 \times \frac{1}{8}} = 2^1\), which simplifies to 2.
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